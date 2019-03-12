This week will bring an influx of news, from the start of the league year to major colleges setting up pro days for their prospective players as a chance for NFL scouts to get a closer look before next month's draft.

Free agency officially begins on Wednesday, but that didn't stop teams from wheeling and dealing.

One of the biggest deals came last weekend when the Oakland Raiders reportedly acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for two mid-round draft picks.

Brown's former teammate Le'Veon Bell is also expected to not be in Pittsburgh next season and teams will certainly be lining up for his services soon.

Some of the biggest deals include Nick Foles cashing in his recent success with an $88 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while former Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu intends to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• The Patriots placed an original round restricted free agent tender on wide receiver Josh Gordon. Should Gordon sign with another team, New England would receive a 2nd round pick. (Ben Volin, Boston Globe)

• The Packers are expected to sign former Ravens OLB Za'Darius Smith. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Packers are signing former Bears S Adrian Amos. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Terrell Suggs is signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Former Ravens linebacker CJ Mosley is expected to sign with the Jets on a five-year, $85 million deal, worth $51 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Chicago Bears create $11 million of cap space by converting defensive end Khalil Mack's $13 million base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus. (Field Yates, ESPN.com)

• Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson intends to sign a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Richardson played last season with the Vikings. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Broncos will make former Dolphins OT JaWuan James the highest paid right tackle in the NFL with a four-year, $52 million contract (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Raiders are expected to sign for former Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Broncos are giving Kareem Jackson a three-year deal worth $33 million and will get $23 million fully guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)