Kyler Murray Pro Day Results: Height, Weight, Performance Ahead of NFL Draft

Murray showcased his skills at the University of Oklahoma after bypassing workouts at the NFL Combine. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 13, 2019

Kyler Murray showcased his skills to NFL teams on Wednesday as he participated in Oklahoma's Pro Day in Norman, Okla. The likely first-round pick participated in the full slate of drills after foregoing the NFL Combine, providing one last chance for teams to watch the Heisman Trophy winner in person. 

How did Murray fare in his Oklahoma pro day?

Check out the latest news and notes from Norman below. 

- Murray weighs 205 pounds. He will not be measured for height. (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

- Murray will not run the 40-yard dash on Wednesday. (Spenser Davis, Dallas Morning News)

- Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor are at Murray's Pro Day. (Andrew Groover, NFL Network)

- Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will not attend Murray's Pro Day. Owner Michael Bidwell and GM Steve Keim will also be absent. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

- Arizona is expected to hold a private workout with Murray at a later date. (James Palmer, NFL Network)

Murray is currently slated to be selected No. 1 overall in Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft. He tallied 5,362 yards from scrimmage in 2018, tallying 54 touchdowns. 

