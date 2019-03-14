Cleveland Woman Calls 911 Over Neighbor’s Odell Beckham Celebration

One Browns fan got a little too excited about his team’s trade for Odell Beckham Jr. 

By Dan Gartland
March 14, 2019

Robert Stewart, a 17-year-old from the Cleveland suburb of Shaker Heights, celebrated the news of the deal so exuberantly on Tuesday night that one of his neighbors called the police. 

“I’m calling because there’s someone out in front of our house,” Corita Jackson said in a 911 call. “We just drove home and he’s yelling and screaming and, like, flailing his arms. 

“I don’t want to get my kids out of the car yet because I don’t know what is going on.”

Officers responded to the scene but quickly realized Stewart posed no danger to the community. He was just really excited about the trade. 

“We dapped it up,” Stewart told Fox 8 in Cleveland of his interaction with the cops. “Everything was all cool and then they went back on about their day.”

According to Stewart’s account, the cops were also glad to hear that the Browns had acquired a star receiver. Jackson, though, isn’t much of a football fan and was not impressed. 

You can’t blame Stewart for getting so worked up about the deal. He was just a baby the last time the Browns made the playoffs, meaning he has literally no memory of his team ever doing anything worth celebrating. 

