The NFL's new league year started on Wednesday and teams were quick to finalize deals that were agreed upon during the legal tampering period that started earlier i

Some of the biggest names in the NFL will have new addresses in 2019, including wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for two mid-round draft picks.

Brown's former teammate Le'Veon Bell is officially off the market as well, agreeing to a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets.

The New York Giants perplexing offseason continued, and they traded wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for safety Jabrill Peppers and 2019 first and third round draft picks.

Other deals include Nick Foles cashing in his recent success with an $88 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while former Houston Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

12:30 a.m. ET (March 14, 2019)

• The Miami Dolphins met with free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday evening, but no deal was announced. (Cameron Wolfe, ESPN.com)

• Browns are signing former Chiefs TE Demetrius Harris to a two-year, $6 million deal that includes $3.25 million guaranteed. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Former Jaguars wide receiver Donte Moncrief reached an agreement with the Steelers on a two-year deal. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

Wednesday

• Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is returning to the Patriots on a one-year deal. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Eagles free agent running back Jay Ajayi is set to visit with the Indianapolis Colts next week. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Raiders free agent tight end Jared Cook is scheduled to visit the Saints on Thursday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Packers are re-signing tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one-year deal. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)