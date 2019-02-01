Report: Dolphins Expected to Cut QB Ryan Tannehill During Offseason

The Dolphins are not expected to spend big money to replace the seven-season starter.

By Emily Caron
February 01, 2019

The Dolphins are not expected to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill as the team's starter in 2019, according to the Miami Herald.

After seven years with the franchise, Miami will move on from the 30-year-old signal caller. The Dolphins went 5–6 under Tannehill in 2018.

The starter sat out five games in October as he nursed an injured shoulder. Through his 11 starts, Tannehill threw for 1979 yards for 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Backup quarterback Brock Osweiler started for Miami in Tannehill's absence.

Per reports, the Dolphins are not expected to spend "big money" to replace Tannehill. The team reportedly hopes they can trade Tannehill for some sort of draft compensation in return, but with $18.7 million in base salary on his contract in 2019 and $19.5 million in 2020, the Dolphins' options may be limited.

Miami dismissed coach Adam Gase after the team suffered their third losing campaign in four years, adding Tannehill to the list of needed replacements.

Tannehill was drafted eighth overall by the Dolphins in 2012.

