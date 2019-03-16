Report: Saints Center Max Unger Retires After 10 Seasons

Unger spent the last four seasons with the Saints after six years in Seattle. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 16, 2019

Saints center Max Unger retired on Saturday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The three-time Pro Bowler had one year left on his contract. 

Unger played 10 NFL seasons after being drafted in the second round of the 2009 NFL draft. He spent the first six years of his career with the Seahawks, reaching the Pro Bowl in 2012 and 2013. Unger won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle in Feb. 2014. 

The Oregon product played for the Saints from 2015-18. Unger started 63 of New Orleans' 64 regular season games and started in all four playoff games since 2015. He was named to his third Pro Bowl in 2018. 

The Saints ranked third in scoring in 2018 at 31.5 points per game. Quarterback Drew Brees was sacked just 17 times, the least of any quarterback to make at least 10 starts. 

 

