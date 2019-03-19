Last week, during the first few days of the free agency period, teams shelled out millions of dollars to improve their teams.

Some of the biggest names in the league will be playing for new team in 2019.

Perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for two mid-round draft picks, while Brown's former teammate Le'Veon Bell is officially off the market as well, agreeing to a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets.

The New York Giants also made a big move trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for safety Jabrill Peppers and 2019 first and third round draft picks.

Here's all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL:

• The Dolphins are on the verge of trading DE Robert Quinn, who's visiting thee Cowboys today. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Vikings re-signed K Dan Bailey to a one-year, $1 million deal that includes only $250K in guaranteed money. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

• Former Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict will visit the Raiders on Tuesday. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

• Washington signed offensive tackle Ereck Flowers to a one-year deal. (Team announcement)

• Former Chiefs safety Eric Berry is visiting the Cowboys on Tuesday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett says he will stay retired, ending speculation that he might join his brother Michael in New England.

• Free agent cornerback Rashaan Melvin is visiting the Lions on Wednesday. He played for the Raiders last year. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Former Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is scheduled to visit the Colts on Wednesday. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)