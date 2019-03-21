The Colts have reportedly signed star linebacker Justin Houston to a two-year, $24 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Houston, a four-time Pro Bowler, spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs, who selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft. Kansas City released Houston this offseason after reportedly attempting to trade him.

The Chiefs were due to pay Houston $15.25 million in base salary this upcoming year.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis intends to play Houston at defensive end this year. Schefter reports that the Colts inquired about trading for former Kansas City defensive end Dee Ford, who was ultimately traded to the 49ers.

Houston, 30, has recorded 78.5 career sacks. He led the league in sacks in 2014, when he registered 22. Last season, Houston logged nine sacks in 12 games. The Chiefs tied for the league lead in sacks last year (52), and the Colts finished tied-19th (38).