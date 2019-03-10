With the new league season nearly underway, teams are still configuring their rosters in hopes of putting themselves in position to contend in 2019.

The biggest splash of the period may have been finally made: the Raiders reportedly acquired Antonio Brown from the Steelers in exchange for two draft picks. Eyes will turn to Oakland, but it remains to be seen whether or not Brown's Pittsburgh teammate Le'Veon Bell could join him with the Raiders.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• Antonio Brown will account for $21.12 million against the Steelers' cap in 2019. (Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk)

• The Steelers have agreed to trade Antonio Brown to the Raiders in exchange for third- and fifth-round draft picks in the 2019 NFL draft. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Several other teams were willing to part with third- and fifth-round draft selections to acquire Antonio Brown from the Steelers, however only the Raiders were willing to meet Brown's contractual demands. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• After Antonio Brown netted a deal that will pay him $19.8 million per year, Saints wideout Michael Thomas has a chance to sign a deal worth $20 million per year. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Lions are releasing starting CB Nevin Lawson, who was due nearly $5 million in 2019. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Cowboys LB Sean Lee agreed to a restructured contract to remain with Dallas. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders says he's ahead of schedule in his rehab of a torn Achilles tendon. (Emmanuel Sanders via Twitter)