NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown to Count for $21.12M Against Steelers' Cap in 2019

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as NFL teams prepare for the draft and free agency.

By Kaelen Jones
March 10, 2019

With the new league season nearly underway, teams are still configuring their rosters in hopes of putting themselves in position to contend in 2019.

The biggest splash of the period may have been finally made: the Raiders reportedly acquired Antonio Brown from the Steelers in exchange for two draft picks. Eyes will turn to Oakland, but it remains to be seen whether or not Brown's Pittsburgh teammate Le'Veon Bell could join him with the Raiders.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• Antonio Brown will account for $21.12 million against the Steelers' cap in 2019. (Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk)

• The Steelers have agreed to trade Antonio Brown to the Raiders in exchange for third- and fifth-round draft picks in the 2019 NFL draft. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Several other teams were willing to part with third- and fifth-round draft selections to acquire Antonio Brown from the Steelers, however only the Raiders were willing to meet Brown's contractual demands. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• After Antonio Brown netted a deal that will pay him $19.8 million per year, Saints wideout Michael Thomas has a chance to sign a deal worth $20 million per year. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Lions are releasing starting CB Nevin Lawson, who was due nearly $5 million in 2019. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Cowboys LB Sean Lee agreed to a restructured contract to remain with Dallas. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders says he's ahead of schedule in his rehab of a torn Achilles tendon. (Emmanuel Sanders via Twitter)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message