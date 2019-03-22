So wave one and wave two of free agency are over, leaving you with those disappointing end-of-vacation waves that are almost not voluminous enough to fill the moat in front of your sand castle.

You may have missed it this week: Clay Matthews signed with the Rams, Randall Cobb is a member of the Cowboys and Justin Houston signed with the Colts. The remaining field migth come off the board at a slower pace, acting as a post-draft supplement once rosters begin to fill out.

Who is left, you ask?

Ndamukong Suh, DT

The 32-year-old was a late signee last year as well, taking a visit to the Rams almost exactly a year ago. There will be a market for Suh until the minute he retires. Even situational disruption inside is at a premium.

Ziggy Ansah, EDGE

At 29, Ansah is still on a few teams’ radar. Bills GM Brandon Beane, one of his more likely suitors, recently said talks were at a “standstill.” He also met with the Saints.

Stephen Gostkowski, K

The Patriots’ longtime stalwart. Apparently the Browns are not in the running, which could signal a reunion with Bill Belichick and company.

Eric Berry, S

Though injury history is a major concern, there were games that Berry controlled better than just about any defensive player in football. He recently visited the Cowboys but didn’t sign.

Sam Bradford, QB

With Ryan Fitzpatrick off to Miami, the game of quarterback musical chairs is starting to slow. Amazing that just a few years ago the Vikings spent a first-round pick to pry Bradford off the Eagles’ roster. The 31-year-old hasn’t played since the end of September 2018.

Josh McCown, QB

The sense I get on McCown is that the right situation could bring him around. He’s a great mentor/backup hybrid and might be a smart value signing for a team that ends up drafting a rookie high, but doesn’t have a stable veteran presence on the roster.

Brock Osweiler, QB

Trevor Siemian taking the plum Sam Darnold backup gig in New York didn’t bode well for Osweiler, whose connection with Adam Gase seemed to give him a leg up.

C.J. Anderson, RB

Anderson would seem to be a prime veteran pickup post-Week 1 or in case of an injury. He was stellar as an understudy to Todd Gurley during the Rams’ Super Bowl run. He recently turned 28.

Jordy Nelson, WR

The Seahawks, Patriots, Titans and Chiefs are among the suitors for this soon-to-be 34-year-old.

Michael Crabtree, WR

The former first-round pick turns 32 just after opening weekend. It was around this time last year that he started visiting with teams, ultimately signing with the Baltimore Ravens. Crabtree had 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Chris Hogan, WR

The former Patriot seemed to vanish in their passing offense last year, but racked up more than 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns over his three years with Tom Brady. The Giants, Ravens and a return to New England all make some sense.

Donald Penn, LT

There seems to be some budding flirtation between Penn and the offensive line-needy Texans. Despite getting cut loose in Oakland, the 35-year-old should be on a roster in 2019.

Nick Perry, DE

Perry didn’t survive Green Bay’s recent free-agency spending spree but could find a home elsewhere in 2019. He signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the team back in 2017.

Muhammad Wilkerson, DT

A onetime versatile star with the Jets, it seems his best option might be waiting out the end of free agency and reconnecting with former defensive coordinator Mike Pettine in Green Bay for another year.

Danny Shelton, NT

The former Browns first-rounder tried to reenergize his career in New England. Was recently visiting with the Bengals, but could have more interest as rosters come together.

Brandon Marshall, LB

Just 29 and still playing at a high level, Marshall might be in the mix for a job in Oakland, though they recently inked the mercurial Vontaze Burfict.

