NFL Rumors: Washington Hosting OT Ereck Flowers

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as NFL teams prepare for the draft and free agency.

By Kaelen Jones
March 17, 2019

The NFL's seasonal calendar has turned and the 2019 offseason is well underway. Teams have been able to finalize contracts and free-agent deals agreed upon prior to the new campaign officially starting. With plenty of the league's top names settled at new destinations, there's still bound to be action as the offseason wears on.

Here's all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL:

12:30 p.m. ET

• Former Giants and Jaguars OT Ereck Flowers is visiting Washington on Sunday night. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

11:41 a.m. ET

• The Vikings could bring former Titans OG Josh Kline for a visit this week. (Ben Goessling, Minneapolis Star Tribune)

9 a.m. ET

• Giants QB Eli Manning earned a $5 million roster bonus after remaining on the roster through the fifth day of the 2019 season. (Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk)

Saturday

• Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel signed a player agreement with the AAF and was claimed by the Memphis Express. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Vikings OG Nick Easton will make a decision on his next team by Monday. (Chris Tomasson, Pioneer Press)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message