The NFL's seasonal calendar has turned and the 2019 offseason is well underway. Teams have been able to finalize contracts and free-agent deals agreed upon prior to the new campaign officially starting. With plenty of the league's top names settled at new destinations, there's still bound to be action as the offseason wears on.

Here's all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL:

12:30 p.m. ET

• Former Giants and Jaguars OT Ereck Flowers is visiting Washington on Sunday night. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

11:41 a.m. ET

• The Vikings could bring former Titans OG Josh Kline for a visit this week. (Ben Goessling, Minneapolis Star Tribune)

9 a.m. ET

• Giants QB Eli Manning earned a $5 million roster bonus after remaining on the roster through the fifth day of the 2019 season. (Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk)

Saturday

• Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel signed a player agreement with the AAF and was claimed by the Memphis Express. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Vikings OG Nick Easton will make a decision on his next team by Monday. (Chris Tomasson, Pioneer Press)