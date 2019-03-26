Peyton Manning took the time to make a dying young man's day on Sunday. On his own 43rd birthday, Manning gave 18-year-old Martin Howe a phone call after learning that the Broncos fan had about two to three weeks to live.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Howe was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma last September and was released from Portland's Oregon Health Sciences hospital on March 20 after being told there was nothing else doctors could do.

Manning was contacted by Broncos PR director Patrick Smyth on Sunday morning and gave Howe a call later that evening.

According to one of Howe's relatives, Manning's gesture was "literally the best thing that will have happened to him in 18 years on the planet."

A young man from Denver who has a terminal illness received a phone call from his sports hero, Peyton Manning. https://t.co/r8gvJziAnX #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/lavhMHSjg9 — Ron Bohning (@RonBohning) March 26, 2019

Martin recently graduated from high school with a 3.9 grade point average and moved to Denver to be closer to the Broncos.