Peyton Manning Surprised a Dying 18-Year-Old Broncos Fan With a Phone Call

Manning called this Broncos fan on his own birthday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 26, 2019

Peyton Manning took the time to make a dying young man's day on Sunday. On his own 43rd birthday, Manning gave 18-year-old Martin Howe a phone call after learning that the Broncos fan had about two to three weeks to live.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Howe was diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma last September and was released from Portland's Oregon Health Sciences hospital on March 20 after being told there was nothing else doctors could do.

Manning was contacted by Broncos PR director Patrick Smyth on Sunday morning and gave Howe a call later that evening. 

According to one of Howe's relatives, Manning's gesture was "literally the best thing that will have happened to him in 18 years on the planet."

Martin recently graduated from high school with a 3.9 grade point average and moved to Denver to be closer to the Broncos.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message