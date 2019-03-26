Robert Kraft Waives Arraignment, Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges And Requests Trial by Jury

The Patriots owner was charged with soliciting prostitution in February.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 26, 2019

Patriots owner Robert Kraft waived his arraignment and requested a trial by jury on Tuesday in relation to his charges for soliciting prostitution in Florida.

Kraft had previously pleaded not guilty and asked for a non-jury trial when his attorney Jack A. Goldberger appeared in court on his behalf in February. His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday.

Kraft was charged by state attorney Dave Aronberg in Palm Beach County, Fla., on Monday. The plea comes after Kraft was one of 25 people charged last week in a statewide investigation into the use of massage parlors for prostitution and human trafficking.

According to police, there is video evidence showing Kraft involved in sex acts twice at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. Prosecutors allege he was seen at the spa on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, with the second visit coming hours before the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship in Kansas City.

On Saturday, Kraft released a statement saying he is "truly sorry" for this incident.

