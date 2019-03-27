The Alliance of American Football is in jeopardy of folding if the league is not able to use young NFL talent in its second season, AAF majority owner Tom Dundon told USA Today.

Dundon spoke to USA Today on Wednesday and said the NFL Players Association is not cooperating with the league.

"If the players union is not going to give us young players, we can't be a development league," Dundon said. "We are looking at our options, one of which is discontinuing the league."

Dundon invested $250 million in the AAF in February. The league originally intended to act as a development and feeder system for the NFL, but has exclusively relied on outside talent in its inagural season.

The NFL Player's Association gave no official response to Dundon's comments when contacted by USA Today. However, a players' union official spoke to the newspaper and said lending players to the AAF "would violate the terms of the [collective bargaining agreement]," citing practice restrictions and injury risks.

The AAF is in Week 8 of its 10-week regular season. The Orlando Apollos lead the East Division at 6–1, while the San Antonio Commanders lead the West at 5–2.