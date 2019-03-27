Redskins QB Colt McCoy Drinks a Gallon of Unpasteurized Milk a Day for Strong Bones

All that milk had kept him healthy until last December, when McCoy suffered his first broken bone.

By Emily Caron
March 27, 2019

When Redskins backup quarterback Colt McCoy never broke a bone in his body until he snapped his fibula last December, , Washington coach Jay Gruden told reporters on Tuesday at the NFL Owner's Meetings in Arizona. 

But more fascinating than the revelation that McCoy, a professional athlete, had managed to go 31 years of his life without seriously hurting himself was the next nugget that Gruden let slip: the former Texas quarterback drinks a gallon of milk every day. And it's not even pasturized.

When asked about McCoy's injury, Gruden explained that it was frustrating for McCoy – especially as someone who drinks so much milk to stay strong!

"He drinks a gallon of milk every day for strong bones," Gruden said. "I think it's the milk that's not pasteurized, either. I think it's right out of the teat."

“I swear, this guy is a nutjob,” Gruden laughed. "He should have healthy bones, right?"

McCoy confirmed Gruden's account to the Washington Postadding that while he does drink a lot of milk, it's probably not quite a gallon.

“I grew up this way,” McCoy told the Post. “We had dairy cows on the farm – just always have had raw milk. Tastes much better.”

If you thought you liked milk, you probably don't like it that much. Or that raw. 

