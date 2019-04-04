Greg Jennings knew it was his last year in Green Bay when quarterback Aaron Rodgers joked about him joining the 49ers, the former Packers wideout discusses in a new Bleacher Report story by Tyler Dunne.

The moment came when Green Bay hosted the San Francisco 49ers in 2012, and cornerback Carlos Rogers asked Jennings why he was running so many short routes. Jennings said it was a contract year, which is when Rodgers stepped in saying, per Jennings, "You guys should get him at the end of the year."

"I don't think he realizes what he said and the impact that it had," Jennings said. "Had the shoe been on the other foot and I said, 'Hey, man, I should come and play with your quarterback,' he would've been so offended by that. But when it comes out of his mouth—and we all know there's truth behind jokes—for him to say that and just act as though everything was the same? It just wasn't."

Jennings told his position coach, Edgar Bennett, that he knew it was his last year with the Packers. The wide receiver was with the Packers from 2006 to 2012, recording 4,619 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns from 2008–11, and he was a part of the iconic pass play from Rodgers at Super Bowl XLV. When Jennings entered free agency, the wideout said Rodgers did not reach out.

Jennings, who now works as an analyst for Fox Sports, also talked about when he covered a Packers game as a media member and he tried to get Rodgers' attention but the quarterback didn't acknowledge him. Jennings claims Rodgers was mad when the wide receiver went to talk to Brett Favre, when Favre was a Viking after a 2009 game.

"I can't have a relationship with him because you have a problem with him?" Jennings said. "That's petty! That's not who I am."

In November, SI's Kayln Khaler went in depth on what went wrong in the Packers' 2018 season and broke down the tension between the coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback.