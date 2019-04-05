NFL Rumors: Cardinals Have Not Yet Engaged in Active Trade Talks on QB Josh Rosen

By Charlotte Carroll
April 05, 2019

With the Alliance of American Football folding, the league announced on Thursday that players are now free to sign with NFL teams. 

The AAF suspended operations Tuesday, only eight weeks into its inaugural season, which left many players without jobs. The WWE stepped in and offered tryouts to players but many are now signing with NFL teams. 

Also on the news front is Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen who is expected to report and participate in Arizona's offseason workout program Monday. Rosen has been the subject of trade rumors with the possibility of the Cardinals dealing their quarterback and drafting Heisman winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• The Cowboys and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence are getting close to an agreement on a new contract. (Pro Football Talk)

• Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen is expected to report to and participate in the start of the Cardinals’ offseason workout program on Monday, despite being the subject of much trade speculation. The Cardinals still have not engaged in active trade discussions to date on Rosen, even though other teams have asked about him. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Bengals are hosting Kentucky pass-rushing linebacker prospect Josh Allen Friday. Cincinnati has the No. 11 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He has also been with the 49ers and the Lions this week. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Browns plan to sign safety Morgan Burnett today after the Steelers released him (Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com)

• Duke quarterback Daniel Jones has had private meetings and workouts with the Giants, Broncos, Dolphins and Chargers. He's also scheduled to visit the Redskins. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Browns plan to sign former Orlando Apollos’ quarterback Garrett Gilbert. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• Former AAF defensive back Duke Thomas signed with the Minnesota Vikings. (Official)

