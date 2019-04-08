San Francisco 49ers reciever Marquise Goodwin tweeted, "I'm going to win the 2020 Olympics in the Long Jump!" on Monday morning.

Goodwin, who is signed with the 49ers through 2021, has not competed in track and field since ’16 when he made a return for the U.S. Olympic Trials that year. In May 2016, the 28-year-old jumped a personal best of 8.45 meters at a meet in France. Despite having the two best jumps in the world heading into July, he finished seventh at the U.S. Olympic Trials with an 8.25 meter jump, hampered by a strained hamstring. He needed to finish in the top three to make the U.S. team headed to Rio de Janeiro. Jeff Henderson won the U.S. Olympic Trials with an 8.59-meter jump and then won gold at the 2016 Olympics with a 8.38 meter jump.

The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo from July 24 to Aug. 9, which means that Goodwin would have to request permission to attend since the Summer Games overlap with training camp, according to the MMQB's Albert Breer.

I’m going to win the 2020 Olympics in Long jump! 💪🏿 idk how, but I am. — MG (@marquisegoodwin) April 8, 2019

Goodwin jumped at the 2012 Olympics in London and finished 10th in the final.

Stepping away from the sport has not stopped him from doing a long jump touchdown celebration last year.

In March 2018, he signed a three-year contract worth $20.3 million with San Francisco.