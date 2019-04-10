2019 Draft Needs: Cincinnati Bengals

Two weeks ahead of the NFL draft, Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling are breaking down the biggest areas of need for all 32 teams. We’ll be publishing the AFC and NFC East teams on Tuesday, the North divisions on Wednesday, the South divisions on Thursday and the West divisions on Friday. Check out all of our 2019 NFL Draft coverage, including all 32 of these posts, here.

Biggest Need: Box Defender

Linebackers Nick Vigil, Jordan Evans and especially Preston Brown are as average as the day is long. Strong safety Shawn Williams is coming off a year of highs and lows; he regularly got near the ball in coverage but did not always tackle with aggression or aplomb. In the very least, the Bengals could use depth at his box safety position. Overall, the second level of this defense is too mediocre to consistently make big plays in what’s expected to be an execution-based scheme. New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is unknown as a play-caller but is most familiar from his days serving as coordinator Kevin Coyle’s secondary coach in Miami. (It should be noted that Coyle was the secondary coach in Cincy from 2016-17.) If Anarumo employs Coyle’s foundation, the Bengals will play mostly traditional coverages. That requires defenders who make plays in the middle of the field.

Hidden Need: Quarterback

New head coach Zac Taylor might be genuine in his praise of Andy Dalton. Indeed, Dalton’s sharp pre-snap IQ and comfort on timing-based throws between the field numbers make him a strong stylistic fit in Taylor’s scheme, which is expected to be similar to that of Taylor’s previous boss, Sean McVay. That said... after eight seasons, Dalton remains inconsistent in muddy pockets, which is why he’s been inconsistent overall. That puts a ceiling on what he can do. With that ceiling, we’ve seen that a team can get to the wild-card round, but not further. If a QB the Bengals love is still on the board, they should take the plunge.

Also Looking For: Offensive Line Depth

The starting five spots are adequate (though, at guard, just barely), but this O-line is one falling domino away from having problems.

Who They Can Get

At 11, it’s more likely to be a linebacker than a safety. LSU’s Devin White is a legitimate top-10 prospect, and Michigan’s Devin Bush isn’t far behind, but it’s a top-heavy LB class with a fall-off after those two. (Conversely, there’s depth at safety but no top-10 talent.) If it’s a quarterback, there’s a real chance Missouri’s Drew Lock and/or Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins will still be on the board (if nothing else, Haskins should appeal to Brown due to the savings on travel expenses).

