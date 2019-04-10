The Arizona Cardinals have been on the clock for the past few months and in two weeks, they will be selection the first pick of the NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players signing contracts and aftermath of the Alliance of American Football ceasing operations.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is flying to Arizona and will meet with the Cardinals on Wednesday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Murray is among 23 prospects that will be attending the draft. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is not expected to attend. (NFL.com)

• The San Francisco 49ers have their eyes on two wide receivers: Arizona State's N’Keal Harry and South Carolina's Deebo Samuel. The 49ers have already met with both players. (Matt Miller, Bleacher Report)

• Dallas Cowboys executive Stephen Jones says the team plans on giving quarterback Dak Prescott an extension in the near future.

• New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)