Report: Patriots Sign TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins to One-Year Contract

Rob Gronkowski retired in March after nine seasons in New England. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 10, 2019

The Patriots signed tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a one-year contract on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates

Seferian-Jenkins caught 11 passes in five games for Jacksonville in 2018. He had a career year with the Jets in 2017 by tallying 50 receptions and three touchdowns. The Washington product was drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

New England will likely use Seferian-Jenkins to fill the void left by retired tight end Rob Gronkowski. The four-time All-Pro ended his career on March 24 after three Super Bowls with the Patriots. 

The Patriots enter 2019 as the defending Super Bowl champions. They defeated the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. Gronkowski had six catches for 87 yards in the victory. 

