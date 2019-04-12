Vikings, Adam Thielen Agree to Multi-Year Extension

Thielen's extension will keep him in Minnesota through the 2022 season.

By Emily Caron
April 12, 2019

The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Adam Thielen have agreed to a multi-year extension, the team announced Friday.

The extension is for four-years and is worth $64 million, Thielen's agency told ESPN's Field Yates, which will keep him with the team through the 2022 season.

Thielen, who will enter his sixth NFL season in 2019, recorded 113 receptions—the third most in Vikings franchise history—and a career-high nine receiving touchdowns last season as Minnesota went 8–7. The Minnesota native was named to consecutive Pro Bowls in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The 28-year-old became the first player in NFL history to record eight consecutive games with 100-plus receiving yards to start a season last year.

[tweet: https://twitter.com/Vikings/status/1116814497295912960

In February, Thielen's agent said that the he was "hopeful" that the two parties could come to an agreement on an extension but added that the star wide receiver wouldn't hold out if they couldn't. 

The Minnesota State University product began his NFL career in 2013 with the Vikings after going undrafted. Thielen has appeared in 80 career games with 46 starts and has totaled 293 receptions, 3,897 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message