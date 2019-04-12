Vikings, Adam Thielen Agree to Multi-Year Extension

The Minnesota Vikings and wide receiver Adam Thielen have agreed to a multi-year extension, the team announced Friday.

The extension is for four-years and is worth $64 million, Thielen's agency told ESPN's Field Yates, which will keep him with the team through the 2022 season.

Thielen, who will enter his sixth NFL season in 2019, recorded 113 receptions—the third most in Vikings franchise history—and a career-high nine receiving touchdowns last season as Minnesota went 8–7. The Minnesota native was named to consecutive Pro Bowls in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The 28-year-old became the first player in NFL history to record eight consecutive games with 100-plus receiving yards to start a season last year.

In February, Thielen's agent said that the he was "hopeful" that the two parties could come to an agreement on an extension but added that the star wide receiver wouldn't hold out if they couldn't.

The Minnesota State University product began his NFL career in 2013 with the Vikings after going undrafted. Thielen has appeared in 80 career games with 46 starts and has totaled 293 receptions, 3,897 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.