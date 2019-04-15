The Arizona Cardinals have been on the clock for the past few months and in less than two weeks, they will be selecting the first pick of the NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players signing contracts and aftermath of the Alliance of American Football ceasing operations.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• The Houston Texans and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney are far apart on a long-term contract agreement. The Texans have already placed the franchise tag on Clowney. (Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle)

• Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will attend team's offseason program. Hill is currently under investigation for the alleged battery of a juvenile. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins set to visit the New York Giants this week. Haskins has already visited the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos. (Eleven Warriors)

• Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. to skip minicamp over contract dispute. (Mike Klis, Denver News 9)

• Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will report to the team's offseason program amid rumored desires for a long-term deal. (Bob Condotta, Seattle Times)

• Talk of a possible trade involving Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark has been circulating. Clark can't be traded until he signs his franchise tender. (Jay Glazer, Fox Sports)