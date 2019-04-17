The Arizona Cardinals have been on the clock for the past few months and in less than two weeks, they will be selecting the first pick of the NFL draft in Nashville.

Most think that the decision will come down to Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa.

Meanwhile, the business of the NFL is still going on with players who are looking for extensions or were tagged with franchise tenders waiting for long-tern deals.

One player who scored big is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wllson, who reached a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus, making himk the highest-paid player in the league.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding the draft and news around the NFL.

• Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray no longer plans to meet with the Washington Redskins this week. (Steve Wyche, NFL Network)

• Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said the team has begun extension talks with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. Jones also said Tuesday that he wants to get running back Ezekiel Elliott some help in the backfield. (Jon Machota, Dallas Morning News)

• The Oakland Raiders are unlikely to select a quarterback in the first round. (Michael Gehlken, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

• New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning says he expects the team to select a quarterback in the upcoming draft.