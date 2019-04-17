2019 NFL Schedule Release News and Rumors

Check out the latest rumors and news as the 2019 NFL schedule reveal approaches.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 17, 2019

The NFL's 2019 schedule reveal is officially only hours away.

Before the full list of official matchups are announced, several reporters have learned information about some of the games.

Some games have already been announced for the league's 100th season, such as the opening game on Thursday, Sept. 5 with the Green Bay Packers going to Chicago to face the Bears.

Below is a roundup of the latest schedule rumors and leaks as the 8 p.m. ET reveal approaches.

Check back for updates:

• The Bears will play in London against the Oakland Raiders on October 6. The Raiders will be the "home" team for the matchup. (Harry Teinowitz, WGN-AM 720)

