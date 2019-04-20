Former Saints tight end Benjamin Watson is reportedly considering returning to the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watson's wife is due to give birth to twins next week. Schefter reports that the impending birth of his twins is Watson's current focus, but the tight end "may be open to coming back to the right situation," after their arrival.

In December, the 38-year-old announced his decision to retire after the conclusion of the 2018 season. Watson played for the Saints last season in mostly a reserve role, recording 35 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns. His contract with New Orleans expired after the 2018 season.

The Patriots selected Watson in the first round of the 2004 draft, and he spent the first six seasons of his career with New England. He also played for the Browns and Ravens and had two stints with the Saints. Watson has tallied 530 catches, 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns during his career.