Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has issues with anyone speaking bad about his team, even if it comes from a former player.

Johnson's ire came in the form of comments made by former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb who had some choice words for current signal caller Carson Wentz .

"I think in the next two, three … two years or so, he has to find a way to get in the second round, or out of the second round of the playoffs. For what Nick Foles was able to do, take them to the Super Bowl and possibly take them back to the NFC Championship [Game] proved, hey, some people can get into that offense and be very successful. He hasn’t been healthy," McNabb said on CBS Sports Radio this weekend.

"If he can’t get out of the second round, they should look to possibly draft another quarterback, because they just don’t know about his durability," McNabb continued.

Wentz's last two seasons have been cut short because of injury. Nick Foles took over and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl title in 2017 and back to the playoffs last year.

Johnson responded with a tweet and then went on 94WIP in Philadelphia to further state his case in defending Wentz.

@donovanjmcnabb 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍 🐍...and you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back!!!! — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) April 22, 2019

"I feel there is a lot of envy, jealously, and I see a lot of fakery. You would think the best quarterback in franchise history would try to build up a young man that looks up to him instead of criticizing him," Johnson said. "I felt like a lot of players, even when we were making our Super Bowl (run) didn’t want us to win. That is just how it is. That’s how the world works. People can put on a good show, a good face, but the eyes never lie.