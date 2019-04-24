Report: Ravens Sign Justin Tucker to Four-Year, $23.05 Million Extension

The Ravens are signing All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker to a record four-year, $23.05 million extension.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 24, 2019

The Ravens and All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker have agreed to a record four-year, $23.05 million extension, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, $12.5 million is fully guaranteed in the first two years and there is an $8 million signing bonus. Tucker, who was heading into the final year of his deal, will now be in Baltimore through the 2023 season. The Ravens will announce the deal this afternoon, according to multiple reporters.

The 29-year-old Tucker is the most accurate kicker of all-time with a 90.114% field goal rating. Last season, he made 35 of 39 field goal attempts and missed only one extra point. He's missed only one extra point in his career.

He played at Texas before being signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

