For weeks, The MMQB staff has been making their best educated guesses on how they think the first round of the 2019 NFL draft will play out. So with just one day left before the start of Round 1, we present a different kind of mock draft.

Here, we compile the picks of our staff’s last five mock drafts—Albert Breer on April 22, Jenny Vrentas on April 17, Conor Orr on April 10, Robert Klemko on April 3 and Kalyn Kahler on March 27—all in one place, allowing the reader to easily see our most recent predictions for every team’s pick(s). The explanations below are pulled from the writer’s mock. Plenty of things have changed since these mocks were published, most notably the Chiefs trading away their 2019 first-round pick and ’20 second-rounder to the Seahawks in exchange for DE Frank Clark, and the draft rumors continue to fly. None of these mocks account for Seattle picking at No. 29, so keep that in mind.

We’ll have one more mock draft tomorrow ahead of the start of the first round. Until then...

1. Arizona Cardinals

ALBERT BREER: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

JENNY VRENTAS: Murray

CONOR ORR: Murray

ROBERT KLEMKO: *PROJECTED TRADE* Oakland drafts Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

KALYN KAHLER: Murray

From Klemko’s mock draft: Arizona would be setting up a rookie QB for failure considering the current state of their offensive line and receivers. Instead, the Cardinals should be trying to get multiple draft picks in the first round, not a replacement for Josh Rosen after just one season. I think the Cardinals have been working overtime to project interest in Murray here, knowing he’s the most dynamic offensive prospect in this draft and that some other team will fall in love with him during this process. That team will be the Raiders, and they’ll give up the No. 4 pick, one of their late first-rounders and another pick down the road to draft Murray.

2. San Francisco 49ers

BREER: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

VRENTAS: Bosa

ORR: Bosa

KLEMKO: Bosa

KAHLER: Bosa

Breer: The Niners have done all the requisite work on Nick Bosa—taking him out in Columbus after his pro day, and bringing him to San Francisco for a ‘30’ visit. I also know that they have pretty extensive background on how he’ll fit coordinator Robert Salah’s defense. Remember, Nick’s older brother Joey plays for Salah’s old boss/mentor, Chargers DC Gus Bradley. The affection here for Bosa has been no secret, and he’d amp up an already formidable front.

3. New York Jets

BREER: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

VRENTAS: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

ORR: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

KLEMKO: Allen

KAHLER: *PROJECTED TRADE* Giants draft Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

Kahler: History shows us that quarterback rise in the draft. Here, we're projecting that the Giants will trade their sixth overall pick to the Jets along with their second-round pick (37th overall) and their 2020 first-round pick to trade up to three spots to ensure they get their guy. (I ran the scenario by a source who said that package of picks would probably get the job done.) I’m not buying the report that the Giants aren’t interested in Haskins. I ran that idea by several scouts from different teams and each thought it was nonsense. New York brought a large contingent to his pro day, had dinner with him the night before and will be bringing him out to New Jersey for a visit. Haskins is more mobile than Eli Manning, and I think it would be crazy for the Giants to pass on him and wait another year to draft a quarterback.

4. Oakland Raiders

BREER: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

VRENTAS: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

ORR: Williams

KLEMKO: *PROJECTED TRADE* Arizona drafts Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

KAHLER: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Klemko: Get started on elite protection for Rosen—or whomever the Cardinals draft in 2020 in the event Rosen is a dud in Year 2—by taking the best offensive lineman on the board. Taylor may just be the only offensive tackle in this draft without any major question marks. Snap up your franchise tackle and give Rosen a fighting chance.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BREER: Devin White, LB, LSU

VRENTAS: White

ORR: White

KLEMKO: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

KAHLER: Williams

Orr: I think Todd Bowles would pound the table for a 10-year defensive signal caller who, according to SIS stats, was on the field for significantly more passing downs (450) than run snaps (344) in 2018, but still created QB pressure on almost 25 percent of his straight rushes. He is a player you can build a unit around. If Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey are in your division, you arm yourself appropriately.

6. New York Giants

BREER: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

VRENTAS: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

ORR: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

KLEMKO: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

KAHLER: *PROJECTED TRADE* Jets draft Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Kahler: The Jets are badly in need of some defensive playmakers, especially in the pass rush. They failed to get Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr in free agency, so this need is still very much a priority. Allen improved more than any prospect during the 2018 college football season, and has the ability to step in and make an impact right away in Gregg Williams defense.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

BREER: Jonah Williams, OT/OG, Alabama

VRENTAS: Williams

ORR: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

KLEMKO: Hockenson

KAHLER: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Breer: This is where most teams expect the run on the three top tackles (Jonah Williams, Jawaan Taylor, Andre Dillard) to begin. And I’d heard it would be Taylor in this spot for forever—until the last few days. It’s been pointed out to me by a couple people how, after last year’s mess, Tom Coughlin plans to emphasize culture, and how Jonah Williams, even if he’s not a tackle, best works for that. Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson wouldn’t shock me here either. And early on, there was talk the Jags could be the surprise quarterback team. But I’ve heard a lot less of that lately.

8. Detroit Lions

BREER: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

VRENTAS: Hockenson

ORR: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

KLEMKO: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

KAHLER: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Vrentas: Lions fans still salty over Eric Ebron and Brandon Pettigrew will groan, but Hockenson is the do-it-all tight end that’s rare nowadays, able to contribute as both a blocker and a receiver. Offensive line could also be an option here, or a trade down, but Hockenson is one of the best player’s in this year’s draft. Scouts say he is more athletic on the field than his testing numbers indicate, plus, he comes with the endorsement of FOBT (Friend of the Belichick Tree) Kirk Ferentz.

9. Buffalo Bills

BREER: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

VRENTAS: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

ORR: *PROJECTED TRADE*: Washington drafts Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

KLEMKO: Jonah Williams, OT/OG, Alabama

KAHLER: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

Orr: After the Giants pass on Haskins, Washington makes a move. Fearing the Broncos and John Elway steal their man, they play it safe and take the kid who played his high school ball in nearby Potomac, Md. I don’t think they’re going to find themselves bad enough to get a top QB soon, but also not good enough to legitimize a rotating series of replacements behind Alex Smith.

10. Denver Broncos

BREER: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

VRENTAS: Bush

ORR: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

KLEMKO: Lock

KAHLER: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Vrentas: The Broncos don’t have to force anything at QB after trading for Joe Flacco. They have a glaring need at interior offensive line, so they could look to trade back in the first round for someone like NC State’s Garrett Bradbury. If they stay here, it would be hard to ignore Bush, whom some evaluators see as being neck and neck with White as the top linebackers in the class. Linebacker is a need for Denver, and behind White and Bush there’s a drop-off at the position, so it makes sense for the Broncos to address the spot early.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

BREER: Dwayne Haskins, QB Ohio State

VRENTAS: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

ORR: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

KLEMKO: Devin White, ILB, LSU

KAHLER: White

Kahler: The Bengals released linebacker Vontaze Burfict and didn’t do much to address the position in free agency. While his instincts at the position are still coming along (White was thought to be a better prospect at running back when he arrived at LSU), White has a chance to be a star at the next level.

12. Green Bay Packers

BREER: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa​

VRENTAS: Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida

ORR: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

KLEMKO: Fant

KAHLER: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Klemko: With Jimmy Graham (32 years old) entering the home stretch of his career, adding a player like Fant to an already explosive offense could be the move that puts the Packers over the hump and back in the Super Bowl conversation.

13. Miami Dolphins

BREER: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

VRENTAS: Wilkins

ORR: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

KLEMKO: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

KAHLER: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Breer: The Dolphins are wide open here, and building with the long-term in mind. That said, an offensive or defensive lineman makes sense. And I’ve been told that finding a cultural fit will be a priority for new coach Brian Flores. Good thing there’s a guy who really fits that here. This is another trade down possibility, and maybe a spot where someone comes up for an offensive tackle, but we’ve got Miami making the pick…

14. Atlanta Falcons

BREER: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

VRENTAS: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

ORR: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

KLEMKO: Burns

KAHLER: Wilkins

Orr: Wilkins fits well in a defense that conceptualizes itself as a 4–3 scheme. For years, I’ve had the perpetual feeling that Atlanta’s defense is one more special player away from unlocking it completely. Wilkins adds that extra ingredient.

15. Washington Redskins

BREER: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

VRENTAS: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

ORR: *PROJECTED TRADE*: Buffalo (from Washington) drafts Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

KLEMKO: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

KAHLER: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

Kahler: With Case Keenum coming in, there’s less pressure to draft a quarterback in Washington (though I think they could be in the running if Josh Rosen is traded). After losing Preston Smith in free agency to the Packers, Washington needs an edge rushing replacement, and they’ll get that with Burns.

16. Carolina Panthers

BREER: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

VRENTAS: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

ORR: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

KLEMKO: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

KAHLER: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Orr: Personally, a pick that scares me a little bit given his tendency to run so many deep routes. Still, the Panthers have preferred to pair Cam Newton with large, physical receivers through the years. Metcalf is a game-changer in that he uses his size better than any of their previous options.

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland)

BREER: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

VRENTAS: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

ORR: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

KLEMKO: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

KAHLER: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Vrentas: We know how Dave Gettleman loves hog mollies. After going with an edge rusher early in the round, he could address the opposite front here. Dillard played left tackle at Washington, but NFL evaluators had him try out the right side during Senior Bowl practices.

18. Minnesota Vikings

BREER: Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

VRENTAS: Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. State

ORR: Jonah Williams, OT/G, Alabama

KLEMKO: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

KAHLER: Williams

Breer: I really think Mike Zimmer would love to see the Vikings tap into the defensive talent available in this draft here, and address the offensive line later. I just think, based on the way this seems to be going, they won’t be able to afford to wait to take one. And there’s one here who would work well for them.

19. Tenessee Titans

BREER: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

VRENTAS: Irv Smith, Jr., TE, Alabama

ORR: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

KLEMKO: Ferrell

KAHLER: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Klemko: The Titans and their pedestrian pass rush benefit from a tremendously deep class of edge rushers.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

BREER: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

VRENTAS: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

ORR: Williams

KLEMKO: Williams

KAHLER: Williams

Vrentas: This might seem late for the first cornerback to go in today’s pass-happy NFL, but as one GM put it, “if you want a corner high, it’s not an ideal spot to be in.” In other words, the value for cornerbacks is in the second half of the first round. Williams is a lanky guy who some believe has the best chance in this class to be a shut-down guy, though his lack of physicality may be what keeps him on the board this long.

21. Seattle Seahawks

BREER: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

VRENTAS: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

ORR: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

KLEMKO: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

KAHLER: Taylor Rapp, S, Washington

Breer: The potential trade of Frank Clark

would push a need to re-stock the defensive line, and there’s opportunity here for GM John Schneider to roll the dice on a couple guys who are seen as risky. He’s never been shy about doing that, so I’ll see him swinging for the fences on this one.

22. Baltimore Ravens

BREER: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

VRENTAS: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

ORR: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

KLEMKO: Bush

KAHLER: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

Klemko: If he's still around at this point, the Ravens get a sideline-to-sideline linebacker to build around as they move on from C.J. Mosley and Eric Weddle and become a more traditional defense less reliant on zone blitzes improvised on the fly.

23. Houston Texans

BREER: Eric McCoy, C/G, Texas A&M

VRENTAS: Cody Ford, OT/G, Oklahoma

ORR: Ford

KLEMKO: Garrett Bradbury, C/G, NC State

KAHLER: Ford

Vrentas: This one’s simple: Best available offensive lineman, for the love of Deshaun Watson.

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago)

BREER: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

VRENTAS: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

ORR: Jacobs

KLEMKO: *PROJECTED TRADE* Arizona drafts Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

KAHLER: Jacobs

Orr: Long term, Oakland is going to need to establish a running game identity beyond Marshawn Lynch. Courtesy of Sports Info Solutions, some stats Jon Gruden might like: Jacobs averaged almost seven yards per carry on inside carries each of the last two years. And more than 30 broken tackles per season at Alabama.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

BREER: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

VRENTAS: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

ORR: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

KLEMKO: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

KAHLER: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Kahler: The Eagles secondary was hurt by injuries in 2018, so I expect them to target cornerback depth as a major need. Scouts love Baker’s instincts in coverage.

26. Indianapolis Colts

BREER: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

VRENTAS: Simmons

ORR: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

KLEMKO: N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

KAHLER: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Breer: Chris Ballard is coming off a generational draft in 2018, and was able to effectively patch up the team’s biggest needs in free agency—adding Devin Funchess at receiver and Justin Houston as an edge rusher—which allows the team to go get a guy who would be, perhaps, right there with Bosa and Quinnen Williams on tape alone. But an ugly incident in high school and torn ACL are part of the file here, of course.

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)

BREER: Irv Smith, TE, Alabama

VRENTAS: *PROJECTED TRADE* Denver drafts Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

ORR: *PROJECTED TRADE*: N.Y. Giants draft Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

KLEMKO: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

KAHLER: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

Orr: His collegiate coach, David Cutcliffe, promised Sports Illustrated Jones is going in the first round. Jones doubled down by confirming he’d be in the green room on draft day. I think if the Giants see him hanging around, they use their stockpile of picks to slide ahead of another team with an aging QB who might also be in the market.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

BREER: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

VRENTAS: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

ORR: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

KLEMKO: Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

KAHLER: Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

Vrentas: His name only recently began appearing in first-round mock drafts, but I think teams like him more than the media does. While some of the other corners in play in the first round have question marks in various areas, Ya-Sin is solid across the board.

29. Kansas City Chiefs*

*The Chiefs traded the No. 29 pick to the Seahawks as part of the Frank Clark trade.

BREER: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

VRENTAS: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

ORR: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

KLEMKO: Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

KAHLER: Lonnie Johnson, CB, Kentucky

Orr: One touchdown allowed in 2018, has experience at both safety spots and would theoretically complement Tyrann Mathieu well in Kansas City. This is a defense that needs smart, quick-thinkers in the secondary.

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans)

BREER: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

VRENTAS: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

ORR: Terry McLaurin, WR, Ohio State

KLEMKO: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State

KAHLER: Jeffrey Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

Breer: Again, I think they’ll address the offensive line at some point. And this may well be that point. But I also know that Matt LaFleur’s offense needs a burner, like he had in Taylor Gabriel in Atlanta, and Sammy Watkins in L.A. And Hollywood is still on the board here.

31. Los Angeles Rams

BREER: Elgton Jenkins, G/C, Mississippi State

VRENTAS: Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College

ORR: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

KLEMKO: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

KAHLER: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Kahler: Lawrence is primarily an early-down run-stuffer, but he has a rare combination of size and athleticism and has flashed upside in the pass-rush. His gargantuan body type is really hard to find (6' 4", 350 lbs.), and if Ndamukong Suh doesn’t return, Lawrence could fill a hole on the interior.

32. New England Patriots

BREER: Joejuan Williams, DB, Vanderbilt

VRENTAS: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

ORR: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

KLEMKO: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

KAHLER: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Breer: Bill Belichick is always looking ahead, and he mentioned in his pre-draft press conference the need to match up with bigger receivers and athletic tight ends. The Patriots have had Patrick Chung in that role for a while. They could find another, bigger version of him. And I think that’s what they’ll see in this guy, rather than just lining up as a corner like most are doing.

Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.