DeAngelo Williams, Vince Wilfork Wore the Most Absurd Outfits on the NFL Draft Red Carpet

You have to see these outfits to believe them.

By Emily Caron
April 25, 2019

Music City brought the best out of the attendees at the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday, many of whom used the red carpet to make a fashion statement (or two).

DeAngelo Williams and Vince Wilfork set the bar high, with Williams channeling his inner vampire (sponsored by Bridgestone?) and well, we don't exactly know what inspired Wilfork's sleeveless suit. A rhinestone football, several stars that look eerily similar to the Cowboys logo and a giant tie covered in painted flowers complete the former defensive tackle's unique look.

Others, like projected No. 1 pick Kyler Murray, opted for a more subtle look.

Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor went with statement shoes.

The first round of the draft begins at 8 p.m. ET.

 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message