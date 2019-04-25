Music City brought the best out of the attendees at the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday, many of whom used the red carpet to make a fashion statement (or two).

DeAngelo Williams and Vince Wilfork set the bar high, with Williams channeling his inner vampire (sponsored by Bridgestone?) and well, we don't exactly know what inspired Wilfork's sleeveless suit. A rhinestone football, several stars that look eerily similar to the Cowboys logo and a giant tie covered in painted flowers complete the former defensive tackle's unique look.

I enjoy @theshadowsfx too, but DeAngelo Williams is taking this vampire thing too far. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/OsfjtZ26NI — Cory McCartney (@coryjmccartney) April 25, 2019

Others, like projected No. 1 pick Kyler Murray, opted for a more subtle look.

Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor went with statement shoes.

The first round of the draft begins at 8 p.m. ET.