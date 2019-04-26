Before we begin: there are no spoilers in this post.

Now that that's out of the way, Bills running back LeSean McCoy did share some spoilers to the new Avengers movie (see: here and here if you have already seen it or do not care) and Twitter was more upset than they were after Buffalo finished at 6–10 last season.

11 years of Marvel movies have been interconnected through the Avengers franchise but the latest release–aptly named, Avengers: Endgame–marks the culmination of it all. As tends to happen when a series ends, some serious plot twists may or may not happen. McCoy, who saw the movie just one day after its release, didn't seem to care that many people hadn't yet seen the movie to watch it for themselves and proceeded to Tweet away. As if the internet needed another reason to dislike him.

Naturally, Twitter was quite unhappy with McCoy.

The NFL should suspend LeSean McCoy for the entire 2019 NFL season for spoiling Avengers: Endgame. I hope the Bills don’t win a single game this season. pic.twitter.com/dBxRZdCz63 — Jake Bencie (@JakeBencie) April 26, 2019

I hate LeSean McCoy more than I’ve ever hated anyone in my entire life — Joe Del Bene (@Joe_Del_Bene) April 26, 2019

I wish I had a LeSean McCoy jersey to burn. — Schreck (@JTSchreck) April 26, 2019

LeSean McCoy just wants to watch the world burn pic.twitter.com/tilYRTnC0n — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 26, 2019

Forget LeSean McCoy spoiling "Avengers" for people who follow him. How about if you don't even follow him, but his tweets show up in your timeline because of Twitter's dumb, "You might like" or "Liked by" features. DAGGER! — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 26, 2019

The NFL should suspend LeSean McCoy. People who spoil movies are the scum of our planet. I am rooting for a career-ending injury. — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) April 26, 2019

McCoy also clearly missed the memo from Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who even thanked fans for explicitly not spoiling the ending.

Much love to the fans who have kept spoilers to themselves. It’s a very unselfish thing to do. https://t.co/4wmRX3WWRB — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 26, 2019

Moral of the story: Don't look at LeSean McCoy's Twitter if you don't want Avengers: Endgame to be ruined.