Twitter is Rightfully Furious With Bills RB LeSean McCoy For Spoiling the Ending to Avengers

Because SI cares about you more than LeSean McCoy does, there are no spoilers in this post.

By Emily Caron
April 26, 2019

Before we begin: there are no spoilers in this post.

Now that that's out of the way, Bills running back LeSean McCoy did share some spoilers to the new Avengers movie (see: here and here if you have already seen it or do not care) and Twitter was more upset than they were after Buffalo finished at 6–10 last season.

11 years of Marvel movies have been interconnected through the Avengers franchise but the latest release–aptly named, Avengers: Endgame–marks the culmination of it all. As tends to happen when a series ends, some serious plot twists may or may not happen. McCoy, who saw the movie just one day after its release, didn't seem to care that many people hadn't yet seen the movie to watch it for themselves and proceeded to Tweet away. As if the internet needed another reason to dislike him.

Naturally, Twitter was quite unhappy with McCoy.

McCoy also clearly missed the memo from Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who even thanked fans for explicitly not spoiling the ending.

Moral of the story: Don't look at LeSean McCoy's Twitter if you don't want Avengers: Endgame to be ruined.

 

