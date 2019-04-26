A new trailer has been released for “Brian Banks,” a biopic about an aspiring professional football player wrongly convicted and imprisoned for rape.

Based on the life story of Brian Banks, the film features Aldis Hodge in the main role and Greg Kinnear as the defense attorney who worked to prove Banks’ innocence. The movie is directed by Tom Shadyac.

A former middle linebacker at Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High, Banks lost a scholarship to USC in 2002 after a former classmate, Wanetta Gibson, accused him of raping her.

Banks spent five years and two months in prison and five years on monitored parole before his accuser admitted she had falsely accused Banks and the alleged rape never took place. His conviction was overturned with the help of the California Innocence Project in 2012.

Banks was able to sign with the Atlanta Falcons in 2013 and played in four preseason games before being released. The next year, he joined the National Football League Department of Operations.