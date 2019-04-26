Brian Banks's Life Story Adapted to Film Starring Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Banks was wrongly convicted and imprisoned for rape before signing with the Atlanta Falcons in 2013.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 26, 2019

A new trailer has been released for “Brian Banks,” a biopic about an aspiring professional football player wrongly convicted and imprisoned for rape.

Based on the life story of Brian Banks, the film features Aldis Hodge in the main role and Greg Kinnear as the defense attorney who worked to prove Banks’ innocence. The movie is directed by Tom Shadyac.

A former middle linebacker at Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High, Banks lost a scholarship to USC in 2002 after a former classmate, Wanetta Gibson, accused him of raping her.

Banks spent five years and two months in prison and five years on monitored parole before his accuser admitted she had falsely accused Banks and the alleged rape never took place. His conviction was overturned with the help of the California Innocence Project in 2012.

Banks was able to sign with the Atlanta Falcons in 2013 and played in four preseason games before being released. The next year, he joined the National Football League Department of Operations.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message