Odell Beckham Jr. was certainly excited with Cleveland's second-round selection on Friday night, celebrating as the Browns drafted fellow LSU alum Greedy Williams.

Beckham posted on his Instagram story to commemorate Cleveland's latest selection. The former Giants wideout was traded to the Browns on March 12 after five seasons with New York.

.@obj is ready for some Greedy in Cleveland 😂 pic.twitter.com/RXjl5ThdYF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2019

Beckham hauled in 143 receptions in three seasons with LSU from 2011-13. He found the end zone 12 times, including two kick return touchdowns.

Williams picked off eight passes in two seasons with the Tigers. He was Cleveland's first pick in the 2019 draft.