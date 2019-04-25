The Cleveland Browns have missed the postseason for 16 straight seasons after finishing at 7–8–1 in 2018.

After taking Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield with the first pick in the 2018 draft, the Browns began a rebuild. With their offense securely in Mayfield's hands after a solid rookie season and Freddie Kitchens at the helm as Cleveland's new head coach, the Browns will look to continue the team's rebuild.

Cleveland acquired star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., from the Giants in a trade this offseason, and hold the 17th pick in the first round of the 2019 draft.

We're breaking down each of the Browns' selections in this year's NFL draft, as well as providing a full list of Cleveland's picks, which will be updated as the draft continues.

Browns picks:

Round 1, no picks

Round 3, Pick (No. 80 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 119 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 144 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 155 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 170 overall)

Round 6, Pick (No. 189 overall)

Round 7, Pick (No. 221 overall)

See every NFL team's 2019 picks by clicking the links below.

