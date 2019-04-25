The first round of the 2019 NFL draft begins Thursday night in Nashville.

The Arizona Cardinals have the No. 1 pick in the draft, followed by the 49ers, Jets, Raiders and Buccaneers, who round out the first five. There are a total of 254 picks, with the Giants (12) and Patriots (12) having the most selections of 2019, meaning the most potential room to trade. The Bengals follow with 11, while the Seahawks and Bears have the fewest with four and five respectively.

Several trades occurred before the draft that have implications for this year's first round, like the Browns' recent acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. and the Raiders' 2018 trade for Khalil Mack.

Keep track of 2019 NFL draft night trades and pre-draft trades below:

NFL draft night trades:

Will be updated as trades occur.

Past trades with 2019 draft implications

• The Seahawks sent Frank Clark to the Chiefs​ for a 2019 first-round pick (No. 29) and a 2020 second-round pick in the deal. The two teams exchanged third-round draft picks in the 2019 draft as well, with the Chiefs now having No. 84 overall pick and the Seahawks acquiring the No. 92 overall pick.

• Giants sent Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick (No. 17 overall) and the Browns' second third-round pick (No. 95 overall). The Giants also received right guard Kevin Zeitler and safety Jabrill Peppers.

• Raiders sent Amari Cooper to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick (No. 27 overall).

• Raiders sent Khalil Mack to the Bears in exchange for a 2019 first-round pick (No. 24 overall), 2020 first-round pick, 2020 third-round pick and a 2019 sixth-round pick. The Bears got a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick.

The draft will conclude on Saturday, April 27.