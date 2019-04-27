Trump Congratulates Nick Bosa, Encourages the 49ers' Pick to 'Stay True to Yourself'

Bosa has previously shared his support of the President in several social media posts which have since been deleted.

By Emily Caron
April 27, 2019

President Donald Trump congratulated 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa on Saturday morning for being taken second overall in the draft by San Francisco, encouraging the Ohio State product to "stay true to yourself."

Trump's message came after Bosa answered questions about several of his past controversial tweets on Friday in his introductory press conference, addressing those which supported Trump, among others.

"Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best," Trump wrote. "Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Bosa was also asked about a 2016 post in which he called former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a "clown." Bosa apologized for the comments called his tweet criticizing Kaepernick “a bad decision," adding, "I respect what he's done."

The 21-year-old pick said he will “think a lot more” before posting on social media as he begins his professional career. Bosa scrubbed his Twitter prior to the NFL draft, deleting several of his controversial comments, including his tweet about Kaepernick.

Nick Bosa via Twitter

Bosa also quote tweeted a picture of Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan with the caption, "Goats." 

“I definitely made some insensitive decisions throughout my life, and I’m just excited to be here with a clean slate,” Bosa said Friday after getting drafted by San Francisco. “Sorry if I hurt anybody. I definitely didn’t intend for that to be the case. I think me being here is even better for me as a person because I don’t think there’s anywhere, any city, that you could really be in that would help you grow as much as this one will."

 

