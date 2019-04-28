Watch: Josh Rosen Thanks Cardinals, Offers Kyler Murray Apartment in Post-Trade Video

Josh Rosen posted a classy video on Saturday after the Cardinals jettisoned him to the Dolphins.

By Kaelen Jones
April 28, 2019

Josh Rosen offered up his Old Town Scottsdale apartment to Kyler Murray, the Heisman-winning quarterback whom the Cardinals selected with the No. 1 pick on Thursday, in perhaps the most classy way possible.

After the Cardinals traded the former first-round pick the Dolphins on Saturday, Rosen posted a classy video on Twitter expressing gratitude for his time with Arizona and the support he received from fans. He also explained how he's ready to get started in Miami.

Regardless of one's opinion of Rosen's ability on the football field, one can certainly respect his latest gesture off it. But the video didn't mark the end of Rosen's mature display after Arizona jettisoned him to the Dolphins. Rosen participated in Larry Fitzgerald's celebrity softball game for charity on Saturday, remaining in town just to do so.

Perhaps it was a perfect send-off for Rosen, who won the event's home run derby in addition to MVP of the game.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message