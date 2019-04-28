Josh Rosen offered up his Old Town Scottsdale apartment to Kyler Murray, the Heisman-winning quarterback whom the Cardinals selected with the No. 1 pick on Thursday, in perhaps the most classy way possible.

After the Cardinals traded the former first-round pick the Dolphins on Saturday, Rosen posted a classy video on Twitter expressing gratitude for his time with Arizona and the support he received from fans. He also explained how he's ready to get started in Miami.

Regardless of one's opinion of Rosen's ability on the football field, one can certainly respect his latest gesture off it. But the video didn't mark the end of Rosen's mature display after Arizona jettisoned him to the Dolphins. Rosen participated in Larry Fitzgerald's celebrity softball game for charity on Saturday, remaining in town just to do so.

.@josh3rosen thanks Cardinals fans for his time in Arizona after winning the #FitzSoftball home run derby pic.twitter.com/eNdBYJ9Ed3 — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) April 28, 2019

Perhaps it was a perfect send-off for Rosen, who won the event's home run derby in addition to MVP of the game.