Count Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin among the list of Giants fans struggling to comprehend the team's decision to draft Daniel Jones No. 6 overall in the NFL draft.

A New Jersey native, Martin occasionally offers his thoughts about the Giants and the Jets on his personal blog, which he did once again at the conclusion of last Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft. (Astonishingly, Martin claims to be a fan of both New York teams.) While Martin deemed the Jets' decision to take Quinnen Williams No. 3 overall a "very solid pick," his words were not so kind about the Giants.

Martin voiced his preference for Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins over Duke's Daniel Jones with the sixth pick in the draft and believes the decision to take Jones at six "seems insane."

"[Jones] would have been there at 17," Martin wrote. "Why not take Josh Allen or one of the other defensive studs at 6, and Jones at 17? Makes much more sense. Who else was going to nab him? The Skins? The Skins preferred Haskins, that was common knowledge. Everyone in the world except the G-Men preferred Haskins, so far as I can see."

Martin also bemoaned the Giants' selection of Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence with the 17th pick, which was acquired after trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns this offseason.

"[Lawrence] sounds like [former Giants defensive tackle] Snacks Harrison to me," Martin wrote. "Who the Giants cut in mid-season because… ahem… 'all he did' was stop the run, he didn’t get sacks. After his release, Big Blue spent the rest of the season getting gashed by runs right up the gut. Had to fix that. So to fill the Snacks hole, we draft Young Snacks. All it cost us was a Hall of Fame receiver."

The Giants didn't cut Harrison; they traded him to the Lions for a fifth-round pick, but Martin's point still stands. He at least liked the Giants third pick in the first round, Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker at No 30 overall. "That was good," he wrote.

While there's no video online about about Martin seeing the Jones pick in real time, it probably looked something like this: