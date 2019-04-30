Baltimore Colts Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti Dies at Age 93

Bettmann/Getty

Marchetti led the Colts to two NFL championships in the 1950's.

By Emily Caron
April 30, 2019

Baltimore Colts legend and Hall of Famer Gino Marchetti died Monday night in Paoli, Penn., of pneumonia, Marchetti's wife confirmed to the Baltimore Sun. Marchetti was 93.

"I kissed him and he knew me and smiled,” Joan Marchetti told The Sun. “That was Gino’s way of saying goodbye."

Marchetti, a defensive end, began his career with the Dallas Texans in 1952. The Texans became the Baltimore Colts in 1953. Marchetti then spent 13 seasons with the Colts before retiring in 1966. He helped lead Baltimore to two NFL championships in 1958 and 1959.

"A giant of a man with a giant heart who helped many in need, Gino Marchetti is at or near the top of the greats in Baltimore athletic and football history," the Ravens said in a statement. "Beloved in Baltimore, this Pro Football Hall of Famer loved our community and the fans who were so special to him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Joan, and the Marchetti family."

The 11-time Pro Bowler was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1972. Marchetti went into the restaurant business after retirement, successfully franchising 313 Gino's Hamburgers fast food joints throughout the Mid-Atlantic.

