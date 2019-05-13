Judge Suppresses Release of Robert Kraft Video in Solicitation of Prostitution Case

A Palm Beach County judge ruled the video of Kraft at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa will not be released to the public. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 13, 2019

A judge in Palm Beach County granted Robert Kraft's motion to suppress video evidence in his solicitation of prostitution case on Monday. The Patriots owner is currently facing two misdemeanor charges from his time at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. 

Monday's ruling marks a significant victory for Kraft. His lawyers are likely to "file a motion to dismiss" the charges against him in the coming days due to a lack of evidence aside from the video, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn.

Kraft was initially charged with solicitation of prostitution on Feb. 22. He has since fought to keep the video sealed from the public and was previously granted a temporary block of the video release on April 23. 

Monday's ruling could mark the end of the prosecution's case against Kraft. The video evidence against Kraft was obtained illegally and now cannot be used against him by the court, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

"The court grants [Kraft's] Motion to Suppress and all evidence against Defendant obtained through and in connection with the search warrant is suppressed," the Palm Beach Judge wrote on Monday, per CBS 4 Miami

Kraft issued a statement on the charges on March 23. "In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks," Kraft's wrote. "I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks. I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard."

