A Palm Beach county judge has temporarily prohibited the release of police surveillance video of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at an Asian massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla., according to The New York Times' Frances Robles.

In February, Kraft was charged on two misdemeanor counts for soliciting prostitution, which stemmed from visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage. Initially, a spokesperson for Kraft denied his participation in the alleged incident. He pleaded not guilty and denied that he engaged in illegal activity. The Patriots owner also demanded that he have a trial by jury.

Last week, it was reported that video of Kraft at the video had possibly leaked, and lawyers for the owner of the spa attempted to receive a protective order for it. This came after Kraft's lawyers had reportedly filed a motion to stop the release of the videos on April 17.

Per Robles, the video can be officially released when, "juries are sworn in each of the two cases against Kraft; Kraft reaches a plea deal; the State drops all charges against him; or 'at any other time at which the Court finds his fair trial right are not at risk.'"