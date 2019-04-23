Judge Temporarily Seals Release of Robert Kraft Massage Parlor Video

A Palm Beach county judge has reportedly temporarily prohibited the release of the police video of Kraft at the Asian massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla.

By Kaelen Jones
April 23, 2019

A Palm Beach county judge has temporarily prohibited the release of police surveillance video of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft at an Asian massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla., according to The New York Times' Frances Robles.

In February, Kraft was charged on two misdemeanor counts for soliciting prostitution, which stemmed from visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa & Massage. Initially, a spokesperson for Kraft denied his participation in the alleged incident. He pleaded not guilty and denied that he engaged in illegal activity. The Patriots owner also demanded that he have a trial by jury.

Last week, it was reported that video of Kraft at the video had possibly leaked, and lawyers for the owner of the spa attempted to receive a protective order for it. This came after Kraft's lawyers had reportedly filed a motion to stop the release of the videos on April 17.

Per Robles, the video can be officially released when, "juries are sworn in each of the two cases against Kraft; Kraft reaches a plea deal; the State drops all charges against him; or 'at any other time at which the Court finds his fair trial right are not at risk.'"

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message