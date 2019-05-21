New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has signed a multi-year contract extension with the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Edelman's new deal will be for two years and will likely keep the Super Bowl LIII MVP in New England for the rest of his career. The extension includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.

Edelman, 32, led the Patriots in receiving yards (850) in 2018 and finished second on the team with 74 receptions, scoring six touchdowns on the year. The Kent State product caught 26 passes this postseason, including seven passes for 96 yards in New England's AFC Championship win over Kansas City.

Edelman became the seventh wide receiver to win Super Bowl MVP in February, winning the award after New England defeated the Rams 13-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Edelman ended the game with 10 receptions for 141 yards.

The nine-year veteran has a career 5,390 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns.