Report: Man Arrested For Alleged Extortion Attempt Against Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu

A man was arrested after allegedly trying to extort millions from Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

By Scooby Axson
May 22, 2019

Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of trying extort more than a $1 million from Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

According to WDSU, a distant relative of Mathieu identified as New Orleans resident Geourvon Sears is accused of contacting Mathieu and threatening to go to the media with sexual misconduct allegations.

The news station reports it obtained a federal affidavit where Sears, who is currently out of jail on bond, asked Mathieu for “$1.5 million deposited into his account” while making the threats.

The affidavit also stated that in a text message to Mathieu, Sears allegedly told him, “$5 million by Friday, I’m done talking, emailing TMZ now," with additional messages threatening other relatives saying, “I want $1.5 million by Friday or I am going to kill all you all."

"He's dealing with a family member who is dealing with a mental health issue," said Denise White, a representative of Mathieu. "Tyrann is fine. His family is fine. They are getting through."

The 27–year–old Mathieu is a New Orleans native and played college football at LSU.

He has played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans. Mathieu signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs this offseason.

