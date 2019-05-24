Donovan McNabb: 'I Am a Hall of Famer'

Donovan McNabb says he is a Hall of Famer: "My numbers speak for themselves. My numbers are better than Troy Aikman’s."

By Scooby Axson
May 24, 2019

Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb says he deserves to be wearing a gold jacket and be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

McNabb made his argument to TMZ and focused his candidacy on one player.

“I’m not hesitating on that. I am a Hall of Famer. My numbers speak for themselves," McNabb said. "My numbers are better than Troy Aikman’s. But he has Super Bowl rings and he’s played with Hall of Famers as well.”

Aikman won three Super Bowl rings with the Dallas Cowboys, going 94-71 as a starter and was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2006.

McNabb says that Hall of Fame voters devalue numbers and look at Super Bowl wins and All-Pro selections.

In 13 seasons with Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings, McNabb had a 98-62-1 mark as a starting quarterback, and led the Eagles to five NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl appearance.

McNabb has been eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2017 and has never been named a finalist.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message