Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb says he deserves to be wearing a gold jacket and be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

McNabb made his argument to TMZ and focused his candidacy on one player.

“I’m not hesitating on that. I am a Hall of Famer. My numbers speak for themselves," McNabb said. "My numbers are better than Troy Aikman’s. But he has Super Bowl rings and he’s played with Hall of Famers as well.”

Aikman won three Super Bowl rings with the Dallas Cowboys, going 94-71 as a starter and was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2006.

McNabb says that Hall of Fame voters devalue numbers and look at Super Bowl wins and All-Pro selections.

In 13 seasons with Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings, McNabb had a 98-62-1 mark as a starting quarterback, and led the Eagles to five NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl appearance.

McNabb has been eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2017 and has never been named a finalist.