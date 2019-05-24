NFL Rumors: 10 Teams Interested In Gerald McCoy

Free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy reportedly sought after by 10 teams.

By Scooby Axson
May 24, 2019

Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy is being sought after by almost a dozen teams, and the bidding could net the five-time Pro Bowler a contract worth more than $10 million.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 10 teams are interested in McCoy, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

McCoy is set to start his free-agent visits, starting with the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

The Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts are also reportedly interested in McCoy.

The 31-year-old McCoy collected 54.5 sacks in his nine seasons in Tampa, but the Buccaneers did not make the playoffs in any of those seasons. .

