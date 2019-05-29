Jay Gruden Pitches Raiders, Jon Gruden as Candidates for 'Hard Knocks'

Gruden and the Redskins are one of five teams eligible to appear on the HBO program, joining the Raiders, Giants, Lions and 49ers. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 29, 2019

The Redskins are one of five potential teams who could be featured on the HBO program Hard Knocks in August, but head coach Jay Gruden thinks his brother Jon is more suited for the role.

"If we're forced to [appear on Hard Knocks] then we'll certainly have to make it work," Gruden told reporters during Washington's OTAs on Wednesday. "I think really, if they were smart, they would go to Oakland. Seriously, what kind of entertainment value would that be? Antonio Brown, Jon Gruden, Paul Guenther, Vontaze Burfict, [Richie] Incognito, they gotta be crazy not to go to Oakland."

Washington's rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins would serve as the main attraction if the Redskins are tabbed for Hard Knocks. Jon Gruden's Raiders may provide more avenues for entertainment, though, pairing the camera-friendly coach with a bombastic wide receiver and new general manager Mike Mayock.

Washington and Oakland are joined by the Lions, 49ers and Giants as eligible teams for Hard Knocks. No team that reached the playoffs in the past two seasons can appear on the program, nor can a team with a first-year head coach.

The Redskins finished third in the NFC East in 2018 at 7–9. They have not won a playoff game since 2005.

Twelve franchises have appeared on Hard Knocks since its inception in 2001, including the Cowboys twice (2002 and 2008). Five of the 12 teams to appear on the show reached the playoffs in the subsequent season.

