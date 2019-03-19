The Raiders have signed free agent linebacker Vontaze Burfict, the team announced on Tuesday.

The contract is for one year and worth around $5 million, including incentives, per the network's Ian Rapoport.

The Bengals released Burfict earlier this month after he spent seven seasons with the team. Cincinnati reportedly attempted to trade Burfict, 28, before releasing him.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Bengals felt Burfict's play was in decline, making it difficult to justify keeping him rostered considering his off-field issues.

Burfict has not appeared in more than 11 games since 2013 because of injuries and suspensions. He played in seven games in 2018, totaling 33 tackles and three passes defensed.

Ahead of last season, Burfict was suspended for four games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. In December, he suffered his seventh concussion, an injury that reportedly put his career in jeopardy.

In 2013, Burfict led the NFL in combined tackles (177), earning a second-team All-Pro nod in addition to his lone Pro Bowl appearance.