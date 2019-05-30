Seahawks Sue Ex-Draft Pick Malik McDowell For Failure to Repay Signing Bonus

Seahawks sue ex-draft pick Malik McDowell after failing to repay signing bonus after ATV accident.

By Scooby Axson
May 30, 2019

The Seattle Seahawks sued former defensive linemen Malik McDowell, alleging that that their former draft pick failed to pay back nearly $800,000 of a signing bonus.

According to the Detroit News, the suit was filed in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Michigan on Wednesday.

The Seahawks drafted McDowell in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft, but the former Michigan State product never played for the team.

McDowell was injured in an ATV accident in July 2017, and has yet to see action on the field after the Seahawks waived him with a non-football injury designation.

An arbitrator ruled in February 2019 that McDowell breached his contract after being injured away from the football and that he had to forfeit his signing bonus of nearly $1.6 million.

The Seahawks then withheld payment of $800,000 for the 2018 season,

According to McDowell's agent, he has been cleared to play by independent doctors.

“His doctors believe he’s ready to go,” agent Drew Rosenhaus said, according to Yahoo Sports. “We’ve got experts that are saying he will be cleared. So hopefully he will be able to continue his career, possibly (in Dallas). He has been cleared independently. But the Seahawks tried their best to work with him and unfortunately they didn’t feel he could continue to play.”

