Rob Gronkowski Deflects Rumors of Return From Retirement: 'I'm Feeling Good'

Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL after nine years with the Patriots and three Super Bowl titles.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 02, 2019

If you were praying Rob Gronkowski would have a change of heart and somehow end up back with the Patriots, keep praying.

The recently retired three-time champion was back at his old home of Gillette Stadium Sunday for the One Mission Buzz Off for Kids, an event to help children with cancer, and he spoke about rumors of a potential comeback.

"Oh man! Whatever I say, it doesn't matter," Gronkowski said according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. "It will always be crazy out there, but you can put them to rest. I'm feeling good. [In a] good place. It's great to be back here."

Gronkowski only needed nine seasons to become a four-time All-Pro, but serious injuries during his time in college at Arizona and in the pros helped push him to early retirement.

Shortly after he announced his decision to hang it up on Instagram, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, hinted that under the right circumstances, Gronkowski could be swayed to come back to New England.

Former teammate Tom Brady congratulated Gronkowski for his retirement, but also said he hopes to throw another touchdown to him.

However, it appears Gronkowski is comfortable with 78 career touchdown receptions courtesy of Brady and is ready to do even more with his life.

"I love the New England community," Gronkowski said. "It's something special, all the support through many, many years of playing. The support of just not on the field, but off the field as well. New England will always be special, always have a big part in my heart, and always have much love. It's great to continue giving back. Just because I'm not playing any more doesn't mean you can't give back. You can do more, actually."

