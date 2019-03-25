Report: Gronkowski's Agent Leaves Door Open for 2019 Return From Retirement

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday after nine seasons with the New England Patriots.

By Kaelen Jones
March 25, 2019

Rob Gronkowski's agent reportedly says "it wouldn't shock him" if the four-time All-Pro tight end returned to the New England Patriots during the 2019 season, according to NBC Sports' Peter King.

Gronkowski, a three-time Super Bowl champion, announced his retirement on Instagram Sunday afternoon. However, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, suggested to King that it wouldn't be astonishing if the 29-year-old comes back, even though nothing is suggesting that presently.

"Rosenhaus said it wouldn’t shock him if Gronkowski decided to come back sometime in 2019," King wrote. "We’ll see. There’s nothing to indicate a return to football now."

After New England's Super Bowl LIII triumph over the Rams, Gronkowski did not immediately determine whether he would return in 2019. Per King, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reached out to Rosenhaus on Thursday to check in on Gronkowski's decision. Rosenhaus then called Gronkowski, urging him to decide soon. On Sunday, Gronkowski called Rosenhaus and told him, "It was time." He then announced his retirement.

Gronkowski, a virtual lock for the Hall of Fame, is considered by some to be the greatest tight end in NFL history. He registered the fourth-most career receiving touchdowns of any tight end (79), and finished last season 12th among all active players in receiving yards (7,861).

